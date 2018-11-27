A STOP IN PARIS: Kering is partnering with Michelle Obama for the French edition of her blockbuster tour for her new book, the memoir entitled “Becoming.”

“I am extremely proud to provide partnership support for Michelle Obama’s Paris appearance, as an illustration of the core values and beliefs we share in common,” said François-Henri Pinault, Kering chairman and chief executive officer.

The luxury giant will invite 250 female students to listen to the former first lady speak at the Seine Musicale, a venue on the western outskirts of Paris, on Dec. 5. Her memoir will be published in French by Editions Fayard.

Referring to Obama as “a great figure of women’s empowerment,” Kering in a statement cited its partnership in the event as illustrating its focus on women’s empowerment and gender equality, which it places “at the heart of its commitments.”

The luxury giant, which includes fashion labels Gucci and Balenciaga in its stable of brands, alongside high jeweler Boucheron and watchmaker Ulysse Nardin, has included efforts to promote gender equality in its human resources policies and sponsors events related to cinema through its Women in Motion program. At a recent Kering-sponsored talk given by Jane Fonda in Paris and attended by Pinault, the actress discussed how she became involved in social activism.

The Kering Foundation concentrates efforts on tackling violence against women, offering awards to social entrepreneurs focused on the issue and launching a campaign against cyberbullying, for example.