FEMALE EYE: French luxury group Kering has partnered with the Rencontres d’Arles photography festival in France on expanding its Women in Motion program to help promote recognition of female photographers.

Since it was launched at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015, the Women in Motion program has aimed to shed light on women’s contributions to film and share their recommendations for greater representation within the sector through talks open to journalists and film professionals.

It has hosted more than 50 talks by speakers including Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek Pinault, Carey Mulligan, Rossy de Palma and Juliette Binoche. Since 2016, Kering has supported young photographers through the Prix de la Photo Madame Figaro Arles.

To coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Rencontres d’Arles, to be held from July 1 to Sept. 22, it will launch the Women in Motion Award, which will acquire the works of an iconic female photographer with a donation of 25,000 euros. The winner will give a talk during an evening event at the Théâtre Antique in Arles.

Kering will also unveil the Women in Motion Lab as part of a research program about women’s role in the history of photography.

“Kering is underlining its commitment to women in art, culture and creativity by turning the spotlight on the work of talented women photographers, who are offering people their view of the world and who are helping to change people’s perceptions,” said Kering chairman and chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault.

“We are providing these women with a platform and tangible support as part of that commitment,” he added.

Sam Stourdzé, director of the Rencontres d’Arles, said the partnership with Kering was a symbolic and practical way of showing recognition for women’s place in photography.

“We are developing an ambitious program that uses different approaches to deliver action. These include providing visibility for women photographers today and over the course of photography’s history, and opening up debates on the methods of achieving gender equality,” he said.