“My advice, regardless of gender, is: Keep doing what you have to do,” said Candida Höfer, the German photographer known for her technical, conceptual pictures of supersymmetric and ornate interiors. “Be patient. Be persistent.”

Höfer’s quote encapsulates the intention behind a new book called “Great Women Artists,” — and is featured therein, too.

“Great Women Artists” chronicles the life and times of more than 400 artists over the span of 500 years, including Tania Bruguera, Marilyn Minter and Marina Abramović (the quote she chose to include in the book is a little different from Höfer’s: “The artist is universe. The artist is universe. The artist is universe.”).

The release of the book stems from a partnership between Kering through its Women in Motion program, the publisher Phaidon and Artspace — an online marketplace that’s the sister company of Phaidon. To celebrate the launch, Phaidon and Artspace will have available a portfolio of limited-edition prints for sale. The proceeds will benefit one of the Kering Foundation’s partners, Promundo-U.S., an organization that promotes gender justice and works to prevent violence against women.

“There is a wonderful discovery aspect to this book, as it reveals women who made art for decades before gaining recognition and acclaim. Many of the women featured in this book had their careers overshadowed by their partners,” Kering Americas president Laurent Claquin said. “This book not only celebrates women artists, but also demonstrates their resilience and unmatched talent through history.”

