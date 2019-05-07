PARIS — Kering and the Cannes Festival have renewed their partnership, adding another five years to the “Women in Motion” program that highlights the contribution of women to cinema through frank discussions with figures in the industry.

“We are impatient to allow new voices to be heard,” François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive officer of Kering, said in a statement.

The luxury group is adding to the program a partnership with Stacy L. Smith, an influential professor from the University of Southern California who founded the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, a think tank that researches and advocates inclusion and diversity in the entertainment industry.

“Together, we can engage key stakeholders in meaningful ways to develop and implement true solutions and create lasting change,” said Smith, referring to the partnership with Kering and the Women in Motion program as an “unprecedented” opportunity to push for inclusion in the cinema industry.

Pierre Lescure, the president of the Cannes film festival, added that the recognition of women’s contributions to the sector is vital to moving towards equality.

The program will include a series of podcasts, starting May 15, featuring key moments from the past five years, including talks with Jodie Foster, Salma Hayek-Pinault, Aïssa Maïga and the late Agnès Varda, who was involved in the program from its inception and is featured on this year’s poster for the Cannes festival.

“The festival is proud to take part in this essential fight for equality by renewing its commitment alongside Kering,” said Thierry Frémaux, general delegate of the Cannes festival.

Kering is known for pushing women’s issues, both within the ranks of its executives — gaining recognition in Europe for high female board representation — as well as outside the company, through its foundation, which has supported efforts to fight violence against women for more than a decade.