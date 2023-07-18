Kering Foundation Sets Second Annual Caring for Women Dinner in New York

The Kering Foundation is returning to The Pool for the second annual Caring for Women dinner in New York. Set for Sept. 12, the sold-out event marks the foundation’s 15th anniversary of working to end violence against women. The theme of the evening is “strength in numbers.”

This year’s event will be hosted by journalist Lisa Ling and cochaired by Salma Hayek Pinault, François-Henri Pinault, Cindy Sherman, Christy Turlington Burns, Olivia Wilde, Oprah Winfrey, Zoë Kravitz and Malala Yousafzai. Proceeds will benefit organizations that address gender-based violence, including the Malala Fund, National Network to End Domestic Violence and New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault.

Guests at the inaugural Caring for Women New York dinner in 2022 included Emma Watson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Karlie Kloss, Gloria Steinem and Jodie Turner-Smith.

“Despite disturbing setbacks in women’s rights around the world, there has been heartening progress to address violence against women in the last 15 years, and we must continue to harness the power of collaboration and solidarity to ensure that all women can lead fulfilling lives free from violence,” said François-Henri Pinault, who serves as chairman of the Kering Foundation.

The event will be supported by Kering brands including Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Brioni, Boucheron and Pomellato, alongside retail partners.