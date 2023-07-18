×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: July 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion’s Pipeline for Diverse Talent? A New Challenge With Affirmative Action Ruling

Business

Philipp Plein Goes Bicoastal by Adding New Stores in L.A., NYC

Fashion

Première Vision, Texworld Paris Fairs Keep Pace With Rapidly Changing World

Kering Foundation Sets Second Annual Caring for Women Dinner in New York

The gala event will take place on Sept. 12 at The Pool.

Salma Hayek Pinault and François-Henri Pinault
Bethann Hardison
Anderson Cooper
Edward Burns and Christy Turlington
Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault
View ALL 12 Photos

The Kering Foundation is returning to The Pool for the second annual Caring for Women dinner in New York. Set for Sept. 12, the sold-out event marks the foundation’s 15th anniversary of working to end violence against women. The theme of the evening is “strength in numbers.”

This year’s event will be hosted by journalist Lisa Ling and cochaired by Salma Hayek Pinault, François-Henri Pinault, Cindy Sherman, Christy Turlington Burns, Olivia Wilde, Oprah Winfrey, Zoë Kravitz and Malala Yousafzai. Proceeds will benefit organizations that address gender-based violence, including the Malala Fund, National Network to End Domestic Violence and New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault.

Related Articles

Guests at the inaugural Caring for Women New York dinner in 2022 included Emma Watson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Karlie Kloss, Gloria Steinem and Jodie Turner-Smith.

“Despite disturbing setbacks in women’s rights around the world, there has been heartening progress to address violence against women in the last 15 years, and we must continue to harness the power of collaboration and solidarity to ensure that all women can lead fulfilling lives free from violence,” said François-Henri Pinault, who serves as chairman of the Kering Foundation.

The event will be supported by Kering brands including Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Brioni, Boucheron and Pomellato, alongside retail partners.

Emma Watson, Gloria Steinem and Salma Hayek
Emma Watson, Gloria Steinem and Salma Hayek. George Chinsee/WWD
Kering Sets Second Annual Caring for Women Dinner in New York

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad