PARIS — Signaling intentions to continue seeking to cultivate an inclusive working environment, Kering issued a statement Friday expressing support for the LGBTQIA+ community, relaying the message at the outset of Pride month.

Pride month kicks off in June amid rising concern that respect for diversity could fall by the wayside in an environment of deep economic and social upheaval due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The luxury goods group’s comments indicate the topic will remain a priority for the company.

“At Kering, we believe that diversity and equality are key pillars of a sustainable and creative company. We have a continued commitment to foster and maintain a supportive and inclusive work environment for all our employees around the world, including our LGBTQIA+ community,” said Béatrice Lazat, the group’s chief people officer.

Kering listed a number of measures it has taken to promote inclusivity, including its group-wide family leave policy for new parents, signing a Friends of the Court brief in the U.S. calling for civil rights for LGBTQ communities, and setting up an internal group dubbed “ALL” that focuses on raising awareness on LGBTQIA+ issues both inside the company and externally, in the U.S., Brazil, Qatar, Italy, France, the U.K. and Australia.

The luxury company also cited Balenciaga’s “Love Is for Everyone” campaign and Gucci’s Chime for Change initiative.