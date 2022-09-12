×
Kerry Washington Dazzles in 3D Floral Elie Saab Couture Gown at Emmy Awards

The Emmy nominee attended the 74th annual ceremony in ethereal dress from the designer's spring 2022 couture collection.

Kerry Washington attends the 74th Primetime
Hannah Waddingham on the 2022 Emmy
Quinta Brunson on the 2022 Emmy
Rachel Brosnahan on the 2022 Emmy
Ella Fanning in Sharon Long on
Kerry Washington made an elegant arrival on the 74th annual Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress is nominated for the award ceremony’s Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Category as Executive Producer of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.”

Kerry Washington attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Washington chose a white Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. It featured a sarong-like hemline, ruched gathering across the bodice, floral appliqué at the shoulder and hip, and a train.

She wore the piece with black stockings and Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps. Her accessories included a delicate silver necklace, bright earrings and rings.

Kerry Washington attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles, Gilbert Flores for Variety

Law Roach styled Washington for the evening and has worked with Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion, Keke Palmer and Jennifer Hudson. Roach styled Washington for the 2022 Met Gala, which saw the actress in a black Tory Burch gown with sheer opera gloves, Jimmy Choo heels and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Kerry Washington attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2022 Emmy Awards honor the best performances and programs in television. “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson will host the event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. HBO’s “Succession” is leading the nominations with 25 nods, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17). The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media will also be presented with the Governors Award in recognition of its work to promote gender balance in the entertainment industry.

