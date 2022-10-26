×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Kerry Washington Adds Romantic Details to Voluminous Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘Good Morning America’

The actress talked about her role in the Netflix film "The School for Good and Evil."

Kerry Washington is seen outside "Good Morning America" on Oct. 25, 2022 in New York.
Kerry Washington is seen outside "Good Morning America" on Oct. 25 in New York. GC Images

Kerry Washington arrived at the “Good Morning America” studios in New York on Tuesday in vibrant style. The actress, who is on a press tour for the new Netflix film “The School for Good and Evil,” wore a creamsicle-orange Erdem gown.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: Actress Kerry Washington is seen outside "GMA" on October 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Kerry Washington is seen outside “Good Morning America” on Oct. 25 in New York. GC Images

The Erdem dress featured a sheer white bustier top over a spaghetti strap orange slipdress with a voluminous petticoat. To complete her ensemble, Washington wore a pair of white pumps. She wore her hair in a bun, leaving strands framing her face.

Related Galleries

For accessories, the actress coordinated with a gold bangle, gold rings and a pair of gold hoop earrings. Washington’s usual stylist is Law Roach, whose celebrity clientele includes Zendaya, Keke Palmer and Issa Rae. 

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: Actress Kerry Washington is seen outside "GMA" on October 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Kerry Washington is seen outside “Good Morning America” on Oct. 25 in New York. GC Images

For her role in the Netflix fantasy movie, the Emmy winner plays a school dean. Her other costars include Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence Fishburne. The film, which was released earlier in October on the streaming platform, centers around an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between good and evil. It’s based on the book series by Soman Chainani.

Washington has continued to make notable strides in the entertainment industry. Her latest initiative is behind the camera as an executive producer and director for the pilot episode of the new legal drama “Reasonable Doubt,” which premiered on Hulu in September. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Hot Summer Bags

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Kerry Washington Wears Vibrant Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘GMA’

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad