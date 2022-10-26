Kerry Washington Adds Romantic Details to Voluminous Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘Good Morning America’

Kerry Washington arrived at the “Good Morning America” studios in New York on Tuesday in vibrant style. The actress, who is on a press tour for the new Netflix film “The School for Good and Evil,” wore a creamsicle-orange Erdem gown.

Kerry Washington is seen outside “Good Morning America” on Oct. 25 in New York. GC Images

The Erdem dress featured a sheer white bustier top over a spaghetti strap orange slipdress with a voluminous petticoat. To complete her ensemble, Washington wore a pair of white pumps. She wore her hair in a bun, leaving strands framing her face.

For accessories, the actress coordinated with a gold bangle, gold rings and a pair of gold hoop earrings. Washington’s usual stylist is Law Roach, whose celebrity clientele includes Zendaya, Keke Palmer and Issa Rae.

For her role in the Netflix fantasy movie, the Emmy winner plays a school dean. Her other costars include Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence Fishburne. The film, which was released earlier in October on the streaming platform, centers around an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between good and evil. It’s based on the book series by Soman Chainani.

Washington has continued to make notable strides in the entertainment industry. Her latest initiative is behind the camera as an executive producer and director for the pilot episode of the new legal drama “Reasonable Doubt,” which premiered on Hulu in September.