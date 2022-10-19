Kerry Washington Gleams in Green High-low Ralph Lauren Skirt at ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Premiere

Kerry Washington arrived on the red carpet for Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil” premiere on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, in a striking green two-piece ensemble.

The Ralph Lauren look included a green cropped polo shirt from the brand with the stacked “RL” logo on the left side and a high-low ruched skirt with an extensive train.

Kerry Washington wearing Ralph Lauren arrives at the premiere of Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil” held at Regency Village Theatre on Oct. 18, 2022 in Los Angeles. Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Washington coordinated with a pair of strappy brown platform high heels from Jimmy Choo. She accessorized with a pair of tear-drop diamond earrings.

Washington worked with celebrity stylist Law Roach, whose client roster includes Zendaya, Emma Watson and Priyanka Chopra. Roach was the stylist behind Washington’s 2022 Emmys look featuring her in a 3D floral Elie Saab couture gown.

Kerry Washington wearing Ralph Lauren arrives at the premiere of Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil” held at Regency Village Theatre on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles. Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Washington opted for an evening-ready makeup look, including a bold red lip and wingtip eyeliner with eye-popping mascara. She styled her hair in a pageboy bob cut.

In addition to her recent role in “The School for Good and Evil,” Washington is also set to executive produce and have an acting role in the upcoming TV series “Unprisoned.” In 2016, Washington launched her production company Simpson Street and began working as both an actor and producer focusing on broadcast, cable and digital projects. Her company’s first film was HBO’s “Confirmation,” where she starred as Anita Hill in a docudrama about the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Justice Clarence Thomas.

Charlize Theron, Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh attend the premiere of Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil” at Regency Village Theatre on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil” is based on the popular book series by author Soman Chainani. The film debuted on Oct. 19 and stars Washington, Charlize Theron, Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie and Michelle Yeoh.