Net-a-porter and Khaite hosted an intimate dinner at Babs in the West Village on Sunday night to celebrate the fashion label’s recent accessories launch, exclusively available at the online retailer.

“Net was one of the number-one retailers that believed in Khaite from the very beginning, and came to us from the very get-go and partnered with us,” said Khaite founder Cate Holstein. “I always reference Net as such an impressive endeavor just because I remember it started in 2000, and no one really shopped online, especially for apparel and luxury was like an absolute no-no. And they really believed in this and pushed it forward.”

The accessories offering includes footwear and small leather accessories and bags, made with leather sourced from Italy and hardware crafted by jewelry designers.

“We spent a lot of time mulling over what really made the perfect bag for different aspects of your life,” said Holstein. “For me, materials were number one. I believe 80 percent of the appeal of anything is materials. Good ingredients make good food.”

Dinner guests were a mix of the brand’s admirers, including Leandra Medine, Harley Viera-Newton, and Haley Bennett.

“When we heard that accessories were on the horizon, we knew it was something we wanted to be involved in straight away,” said Net-a-porter president Alison Loehnis of the line, which launched five days ago. “It’s the embodiment of her aesthetic: if you look at this clutch, it’s gorgeous, the fabrication is amazing, super simple — but you haven’t seen anything exactly like it.”

More NYFW Coverage From WWD:

Taking a Stance and Seat Front Row at Prabal Gurung

Painted Ladies and Strong Women at Christian Siriano

Rapping About Alexander Wang at A.W. Bulgari’s