After being teased at the Teen Choice Awards last month, the Khalid for Hollister collection will make its debut Thursday.

Hollister, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., collaborated with the musical artist on a 13-piece collection that will launch in its stores and online. The partnership was revealed at the awards show when Khalid’s dancers performed wearing items from the collection. The collection will have two separate drops, one for fall and another for holiday.

The entertainer worked closely with the Hollister design team on the collection, which is heavily influenced by the music and graphics of the Nineties. It includes fleece hoodies, long- and short-sleeved jersey tops, jackets and nylon pants. It will feature a dual-branded logo and a graphic that was inspired by Khalid’s quote: “There’s no risk in chasing your dreams.”

“I am so excited to finally reveal my product collaboration with Hollister,” Khalid said. “It’s been a great experience getting to work with the design team there. Throughout the process, we realized we shared similar ideas and the same overall vision for how the collection would look, so that made it easy and fun. The best part, though, will be to see fans wearing the pieces, styled in their own way.”

The collection will be introduced through a social media campaign centering around Make More Music as well as a live giveaway on Instagram.

“The Khalid for Hollister collection is an assortment that we think all our customers will love, and a campaign that will generate positive conversation among our core demographic,” said Kristin Scott, brand president of Hollister.