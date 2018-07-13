Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Hollister brand is gearing up for back-to-school with a partnership with singer-songwriters Khalid and Noah Cyrus, who will help raise awareness of the issue of bullying at school.

In mid-September, the retailer will begin showcasing its support of Sit With Us, an antibullying app created by Natalie Hampton to help students find allies and lunch buddies at school. The multiplatinum recording artists will join Hollister in bringing awareness to the issue. Hollister has been supporting antibullying efforts since 2013.

Khalid said, “I am proud to collaborate with a brand that celebrates inclusivity. I’m only two years out of high school and I still clearly remember the bullying that can happen in that environment.”

Noah Cyrus said, “To be part of this Hollister campaign alongside my friend Khalid is an absolute dream.” She also said, “I’m also proud to bring further awareness to Natalie’s Sit With Us app to make school a better place for all.”

The two singer-songwriters will also be part of the brand’s yearlong #CarpeNow campaign. They will become integrated with Hollister’s marketing throughout the balance of the year, including the back-to-school campaign, “Carpe the Fit Out of Denim.”

Hollister is planning ongoing experiences for its Gen-Z customers via a series of events across the nation beginning in the fall.

Kristin Scott, brand president for Hollister Co., said, “As a brand, we celebrate the freedom to belong, no judgment, and no demand other than to let others in, and as our customers head back to the classroom, we want to spread that message of inclusivity.”