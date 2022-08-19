Khloé Kardashian Enlivens Minimalist Bodysuit With Vibrant Accessories at Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Launch Party

Khloé Kardashian had a standout fashion moment while supporting her sister Kendall Jenner.

The reality star and Good American entrepreneur wore a black tank bodysuit at the second annual 8.18 party in the Little Beach House Malibu in Los Angeles, where they celebrated the launch of Eight Reserve, the latest premium Añejo to be added to Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila brand.

She paired the look with a mini yellow Hermès Kelly bag and open-toe PVC heels by Yeezy.

Khloé Kardashian at the second annual 8.18 party at Little Beach House Malibu. GC Images

Kardashian was joined by some of her family members, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, all of whom celebrated Kendall Jenner’s party and launch.

Other A-list stars present were Justin and Hailey Bieber, Zack Bia, Fai Khadra and more.

Eight Reserve was developed in Jalisco, Mexico, with each bottle handmade from a ceramic decanter produced by local artisans in Pachuca, Mexico, symbolizing this milestone in 818’s history. The new reserve will be available for purchase starting Sept. 19 at $200.

Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra celebrate the second annual 8.18 party with 818 Tequila at Little Beach House Malibu. Sophie Sahara/Courtesy of Revolve

Earlier this week, Kendall Jenner hosted a party at The Fleur Room in Los Angeles to kick off festivities for the second annual 8.18 week. For the occasion, she wore a chic vintage strapless Jean Paul Gaultier dress that featured floral and mesh detailing paired with a black purse from Acne Studios. She styled her hair up in a ponytail and kept her makeup simple.

The model launched her anticipated tequila brand in May 2021, after teasing it on social media for months.

Unlike her famous sisters who have established businesses in the fashion and beauty spaces, Jenner made her first solo business venture into the spirits industry.