×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Khaite’s Catherine Holstein Named CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year

Fashion

Honoring the Legacy of Virgil Abloh

Eye

Cher, Lenny Kravitz and More Attend the CFDA Awards 2022

Khloe Kardashian Shimmers in Edgy Bronze LaQuan Smith Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards

The entrepreneur joined the annual fashion awards show alongside her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Khlo√© Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Janelle Monae
Vera Wang
Zoe Deutch and Stuart Vevers
Paloma Elsesser
View ALL 103 Photos

Khloe Kardashian arrived at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Monday in a striking look by LaQuan Smith, wearing a sculpted bronze cutout dress for the occasion.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Khloé Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Khloé Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. Getty Images

The one-shouldered gown featured a mock neckline, train and an asymmetrical cutout that went across her arm, chest and midsection.

For makeup, she did a smoky eye and a matte rose lip. Her hair was pulled back into a bun. 

Related Galleries

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Khloé Kardashian and LaQuan Smith attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Khloé Kardashian and LaQuan Smith attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022 in New York. Getty Images

To coordinate her look, Khloe wore a pair of matching stiletto sandals and a statement ring. She accompanied her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian to the award show, where Kim’s brand Skims received the Inaugural Innovation Award.

Kardashian has had several standout red carpet moments recently. While attending Kylie Cosmetics’ Ulta launch, the Good American co-founder wore a pink ensemble from Balenciaga, which included a blazer, leggings and boots.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Khloé Kardashian, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022 in New York City. Getty Images

She also has continued to appear in a number of fashion campaigns, including the PJ Place by The Children’s Place. In the campaign, which debuted in October, Kardashian can be seen posing in the brand’s holiday-themed adult loungewear. In the same month, it was also revealed that she collaborated with her family on a Judith Leiber Couture capsule holiday collection. 

The CFDA Fashion Awards recognize the industry’s most notable designers and visionaries. This year’s event, presented by Amazon Fashion, honored Lenny Kravitz, Law Roach and the late Virgil Abloh, among others. Natasha Lyonne hosted the program, and Keke Palmer, Trevor Noah, Bradley Cooper, Kerry Washington and Cher were among the presenters

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Hot Summer Bags

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad