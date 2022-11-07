Khloe Kardashian Shimmers in Edgy Bronze LaQuan Smith Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards

Khloe Kardashian arrived at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Monday in a striking look by LaQuan Smith, wearing a sculpted bronze cutout dress for the occasion.

Khloé Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. Getty Images

The one-shouldered gown featured a mock neckline, train and an asymmetrical cutout that went across her arm, chest and midsection.

For makeup, she did a smoky eye and a matte rose lip. Her hair was pulled back into a bun.

Khloé Kardashian and LaQuan Smith attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022 in New York. Getty Images

To coordinate her look, Khloe wore a pair of matching stiletto sandals and a statement ring. She accompanied her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian to the award show, where Kim’s brand Skims received the Inaugural Innovation Award.

Kardashian has had several standout red carpet moments recently. While attending Kylie Cosmetics’ Ulta launch, the Good American co-founder wore a pink ensemble from Balenciaga, which included a blazer, leggings and boots.

Khloé Kardashian, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022 in New York City. Getty Images

She also has continued to appear in a number of fashion campaigns, including the PJ Place by The Children’s Place. In the campaign, which debuted in October, Kardashian can be seen posing in the brand’s holiday-themed adult loungewear. In the same month, it was also revealed that she collaborated with her family on a Judith Leiber Couture capsule holiday collection.

The CFDA Fashion Awards recognize the industry’s most notable designers and visionaries. This year’s event, presented by Amazon Fashion, honored Lenny Kravitz, Law Roach and the late Virgil Abloh, among others. Natasha Lyonne hosted the program, and Keke Palmer, Trevor Noah, Bradley Cooper, Kerry Washington and Cher were among the presenters