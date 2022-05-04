Good American Zara Denim Pop-up Opens in L.A.

Since its creation six years ago, the Good American label in Los Angeles has focused on developing a brand for women of all shapes and sizes.

“It has been a labor of love,” said Emma Grede, who cofounded the company with Khloé Kardashian.

Now, the direct-to-consumer label, which also wholesales at Nordstrom, will be getting a bigger brick-and-mortar platform with a collaboration with Zara, the Spanish fast-fashion retailer. The limited-edition denim collection goes on sale Thursday at 40 stores in the U.S. and online.

“This is the first time we have done a major collaboration,” Grede said. “It is really a big deal for Zara to do this and include larger sizes.”

To kick off the collection’s launch, a Zara pop-up is open through May 13 at 8175 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, near the Paul Smith store.

As part of the inclusivity theme, shoppers can get an interactive fitting and a 3D scanning experience to figure out what fits them best. “This is about understanding your size and your body shape,” Grede said.

The denim collection has jumpsuits, shirts and pants featuring Good American’s gap-proof waistbands and sculpting fabric with a stretchy feel to hold.

While Good American’s denim prices start at $99, the Good American x Zara collection is $35.90 to $99, and sizes XS to 5XL. It was designed by the Good American team and manufactured by Zara in Turkey and the U.S.

Reflecting Good American’s recent B Corp verification, the range includes more sustainable raw materials, such as ecologically grown or recycled cotton, Tencel fibers and environmentally friendly production processes.

Some of the industry’s leading curve models were tapped for the campaign, including Precious Lee, Devyn Garcia, Georgia Palmer, Quannah Chasinghorse, Luca Biggs, Eden Joi and Kayako Higuchi. Said Grede: “The campaign was cast with a super diverse group of girls showing what we stand for.”