Khloé Kardashian Channels ‘The Matrix’ in Leather Blazer at Revolve’s Winterland Opening

Khloé Kardashian attended Revolve and AT&T’s Winterland pop-up opening night event in Los Angeles on Thursday, channeling “The Matrix” aesthetic. Her look took on elements from Carrie-Anne Moss’ outfit as Trinity in the 1999 sci-film.

Kardashian wore an all-black ensemble, featuring a leather blazer, matching miniskirt and a mesh corset bodysuit — all from her own brand Good American. She topped off the outfit with black gladiator strap-heeled sandals by Femme and black square-frame sunglasses.

Khloé Kardashian at Revolve’s Winterland pop-up Sansho Scott/BFA.com

“The Kardashians” star accessorized with a diamond cross pendant from Nicole Rose and black leather gloves.

For makeup, Kardashian went simple with contoured cheeks and a nude matte lip. She had her hair parted down the center and done in a mostly straight style with a slight wave at the end.

Revolve’s Winterland is the brand’s first holiday-themed pop-up. The pop-up is designed to attract Revolve’s community of influencers, customers and brands.

For the holiday pop-up, Revolve collaborated with telecommunications company AT&T. During the opening night event, AT&T hosted a hot cocoa station, a Ferris wheel and a cotton candy station.

Khloé Kardashian at Revolve’s Winterland pop-up. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

“Whether they are sharing photos or videos of their favorite brands and styles, managing their dynamic e-commerce platforms, or giving expert advice in real time, one thing is key — having a secure, reliable connection is table stakes for these creative entrepreneurs,” Erin Scarborough, AT&T’s senior vice president of fiber broadband and marketing, said in a statement when news of the pop-up was first announced.

In addition to attending Revolve’s Winterland opening night celebration, Kardashian recently celebrated at the People’s Choice Awards earlier this week when her family took home the award for Reality Show of 2022 for their Hulu series “The Kardashians.” Khloé attended the event wearing another all-black ensemble, this time by Jean Paul Gaultier.

In November, Kardashian also appeared in the ad campaign for her sister Kourtney’s Lemme Sleep gummies.