×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Prada Launches First Fine Jewelry Line

Fashion

From Valentino to Beyoncé and Lizzo: Act N.1’s Founders on Golden Momentum

Fashion

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2023

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Pajamas and Loungewear in PJ Place Campaign

PJ Place is a new adult pajama and loungewear brand made by The Children’s Place. 

Khloé Kardashian models for the PJ Place, the childrens place clothes, pajamas, loungewear
Khloé Kardashian models for the PJ Place. Courtesy

The Children’s Place has tapped a lengthy list of celebrity talent to unveil its new brand, PJ Place, a loungewear and pajama line for adults. 

The company is looking to Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Tyler Cameron, Daphne Oz, Kevin Hart and slate of influencers and other notable figures to launch the brand for the holiday season. 

The stars appear in the campaign modeling the various holiday-themed pajamas and loungewear offerings launching this month. Kardashian and Jenner appear together, modeling the PJ Place’s Women’s Champagne Flannel sets from the brand’s neutrals collection, among other pieces. Hart also models pieces from the neturals collection, wearing a black matching pajama set. 

Related Galleries

the childrens place, pj place, pajamas, loungewear, kris jenner
Kris Jenner models for the PJ Place.

Cameron appears in the campaign modeling the PJ Place’s holiday collection. The model and public figure is seen wearing the brand’s green and blue flannel robe paired with matching slippers that read “Out of Office.” 

“If I could describe PJ Place in one word, it would be ‘comfortable,’” Cameron said in a statement. “The men’s navy thermal set and robe are my favorites. The thermal set can literally take me from day-to-night. I know what I am gifting all of my friends and family this holiday. PJ Place made it easy for me this year.”

the childrens place, pj place, pajamas, loungewear, tyler cameron
Tyler Cameron models for the PJ Place.

Aside from the neutrals and holiday collection, PJ Place is also offering its Montana collection — loungewear and pajamas designed in earthy colors and featuring bear patterns — and its Après Ski collection, which includes snow-themed styles. The brand will also offer a Valentine’s Day-themed collection. 

The launch of PJ Place comes after The Children’s Place has experienced success in its adult offerings for its matching family loungewear collections. PJ Place is meant to expand on these offerings, targeting Millennials and Gen Z customers who are looking for comfortable options. 

PJ Place offers pajama and loungewear sets, robes, T-shirts, slippers, socks and more styles. Prices range from $10.95 to $69.95 and pieces can be purchased on the brand’s dedicated website. 

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Hot Summer Bags

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Loungewear for PJ Place

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad