Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Pajamas and Loungewear in PJ Place Campaign

The Children’s Place has tapped a lengthy list of celebrity talent to unveil its new brand, PJ Place, a loungewear and pajama line for adults.

The company is looking to Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Tyler Cameron, Daphne Oz, Kevin Hart and slate of influencers and other notable figures to launch the brand for the holiday season.

The stars appear in the campaign modeling the various holiday-themed pajamas and loungewear offerings launching this month. Kardashian and Jenner appear together, modeling the PJ Place’s Women’s Champagne Flannel sets from the brand’s neutrals collection, among other pieces. Hart also models pieces from the neturals collection, wearing a black matching pajama set.

Kris Jenner models for the PJ Place.

Cameron appears in the campaign modeling the PJ Place’s holiday collection. The model and public figure is seen wearing the brand’s green and blue flannel robe paired with matching slippers that read “Out of Office.”

“If I could describe PJ Place in one word, it would be ‘comfortable,’” Cameron said in a statement. “The men’s navy thermal set and robe are my favorites. The thermal set can literally take me from day-to-night. I know what I am gifting all of my friends and family this holiday. PJ Place made it easy for me this year.”

Tyler Cameron models for the PJ Place.

Aside from the neutrals and holiday collection, PJ Place is also offering its Montana collection — loungewear and pajamas designed in earthy colors and featuring bear patterns — and its Après Ski collection, which includes snow-themed styles. The brand will also offer a Valentine’s Day-themed collection.

The launch of PJ Place comes after The Children’s Place has experienced success in its adult offerings for its matching family loungewear collections. PJ Place is meant to expand on these offerings, targeting Millennials and Gen Z customers who are looking for comfortable options.

PJ Place offers pajama and loungewear sets, robes, T-shirts, slippers, socks and more styles. Prices range from $10.95 to $69.95 and pieces can be purchased on the brand’s dedicated website.