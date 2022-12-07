Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless in Tulle-embellished Suit for People’s Choice Awards 2022

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian wore all-black looks to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Kardashian’s black suit was backless and an off-the-shoulder silhouette. She completed her look with a pair of black slacks.

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

Jenner’s classic black suit, which fell slightly off her shoulder, was adorned with black tulle around the chest.

Both women wore gloves, with Jenner opting for a pair in a patent leather finish.

For accessories, Jenner wore stud earrings and Kardashian wore a pair of drop statement earrings.

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles. E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

When it came to hair, Kardashian went for big curls that gave her dramatic volume, and Jenner opted for her signature jet black pixie cut. Both coordinated with black eyeliner, dark smoky eye shadow and a matte nude lip.

While at the event, Jenner went onstage to accept the Reality Show of 2022 award for the family’s Hulu reality show “The Kardashians,” and her daughter received the TV Star of the Year award, an honor she has won consecutively since 2018.

It has been a busy year for Kardashian and Jenner. In October, Jenner announced a new partnership with Shutterfly and appeared in a holiday campaign featuring the company’s customization offerings. Kardashian appeared in a November campaign for her sister Kourtney’s sleep gummy line, titled Lemme Sleep Gummies.

Other notable stars attended the award show, including Olivia Wilde, Lizzo and Carrie Underwood.

The People’s Choice Awards is an annual awards show in which fans vote online for their favorite stars in entertainment. This year’s award show was hosted by Kenan Thompson and gave out awards to Lizzo, Ryan Reynolds and Shania Twain.