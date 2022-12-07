×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance, Stands by Gradual Growth Strategy

Business

Prada’s Succession Plan Scores With Analysts

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless in Tulle-embellished Suit for People’s Choice Awards 2022

The reality star coordinated in all-black with her mother Kris Jenner.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Kris Jenner and Khlo√© Kardashian accept the The Reality Show of 2022 award for ‚ÄòThe Kardashians‚Äô on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Honoree Lizzo accepts The People's Champion award on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Ryan Reynolds at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Billy Porter at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Carrie Underwood at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
View ALL 87 Photos

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian wore all-black looks to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Kardashian’s black suit was backless and an off-the-shoulder silhouette. She completed her look with a pair of black slacks.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Kris Jenner and Khlo√© Kardashian accept the The Reality Show of 2022 award for ‚ÄòThe Kardashians‚Äô on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

Jenner’s classic black suit, which fell slightly off her shoulder, was adorned with black tulle around the chest.

Both women wore gloves, with Jenner opting for a pair in a patent leather finish.

Related Galleries

For accessories, Jenner wore stud earrings and Kardashian wore a pair of drop statement earrings.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian accept the The Reality Show of 2022 award for ‘The Kardashians’ on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles. E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

When it came to hair, Kardashian went for big curls that gave her dramatic volume, and Jenner opted for her signature jet black pixie cut. Both coordinated with black eyeliner, dark smoky eye shadow and a matte nude lip.

While at the event, Jenner went onstage to accept the Reality Show of 2022 award for the family’s Hulu reality show “The Kardashians,” and her daughter received the TV Star of the Year award, an honor she has won consecutively since 2018.

It has been a busy year for Kardashian and Jenner. In October, Jenner announced a new partnership with Shutterfly and appeared in a holiday campaign featuring the company’s customization offerings. Kardashian appeared in a November campaign for her sister Kourtney’s sleep gummy line, titled Lemme Sleep Gummies.

Other notable stars attended the award show, including Olivia Wilde, Lizzo and Carrie Underwood.

The People’s Choice Awards is an annual awards show in which fans vote online for their favorite stars in entertainment. This year’s award show was hosted by Kenan Thompson and gave out awards to Lizzo, Ryan Reynolds and Shania Twain.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Hot Summer Bags

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless at People's Choice Awards 2022 in Suit

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad