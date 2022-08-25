Khloé Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink Wearing Balenciaga to Kylie Cosmetics Ulta Launch

Khloé Kardashian had a standout fashion moment at the Kylie Cosmetics launch at Ulta Beauty.

On Wednesday, the reality star and entrepreneur attended the launch of her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s brand at the popular beauty chain’s location in Westwood, California.

She wore an all-pink getup that featured a pink top, leggings and matching boots by Balenciaga under a blazer. She topped off the look with sunglasses and an Hermès Kelly Pochette bag in pink ostrich.

Khloe Kardashian is seen on Aug. 24 in Los Angeles.

The look was reminiscent of Kim Kardashian’s outfit when she attended the “Saturday Night Live” after party after her hosting debut in October. She wore an all-pink Balenciaga bodysuit with boots topped with a feather boa.

Kardashian was joined by the rest of her family at the launch, including her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner, all of whom also wore fashion-forward ensembles.

The party on Wednesday was celebrating Kylie Cosmetics’ latest release of their bestselling Kylie Lip Kits.

Last week, the Kardashian-Jenner clan came together to celebrate Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila brand’s latest Añejo addition of the Eight Reserve.

Khloé Kardashian wore a black compression catsuit and a quilted jacket by her Good American brand paired with PVC heels from Yeezy and a mini Hermès bag.