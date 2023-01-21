×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Comme des Garçons Homme Plus Fall 2023

Fashion

Chanel to Unveil Cruise Collection in Los Angeles in May

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Names Jackson Wang Brand Ambassador

Kid Cudi Talks Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

He presented his first full collection, in Paris, and hinted at a secret project with Sacai’s Chitose Abe.

A look from Members Of The Rage's first full fashion collection.
A look from Members Of The Rage's first full fashion collection. Photo by Emmanuel de Jorna/Courtesy of Members Of The Rage

DEEP DIVE: Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi, is delving ever deeper into fashion.

The rapper and actor sat surrounded by displays of his brand Members Of The Rage’s first full ready-to-wear collection, for fall 2023, in a Right Bank Paris showroom on Thursday.

“I really wanted it to represent Scott Mescudi, who I am,” he said. “I think anybody that knows me will be able to look at this collection and feel my spirit all throughout it.”

The artist is highly inspired by ’90s culture — grunge, hip-hop — and described himself as a “super sci-fi freak.”

Related Galleries

“So I wanted to add futuristic elements and things like this on top, to just give it a little spin and make it a little bit more fun,” he continued. “It’s almost like retro future-type vibes.”

Hanging along one wall was a brown faux fur jacket, multihued floral shirts and dresses, plus camo bombers in a cool colorway of egg blue, olive and grey-green.

A fashion look from Members Of The Rage’s first full collection. EMMANUEL DE JORNA

Mescudi said the unisex collection, which comes after a first T-shirt drop last year, will be sold worldwide in stores including Selfridges, Saks Fifth Avenue and H. Lorenzo. It came together in pieces: A knit, then a leather jacket idea would bubble up.

“Over the course of a year, I was just thinking of everything I ever wanted to make, everything I wanted to perfect,” he said.

Mescudi would see clothing in-store and think: “If they change this color and they change that, it would be doper.”

One of the first things he wanted to make was a black-and-red distressed sweater that’s an exact replica of the one Kurt Cobain wore. A varsity jacket with piping on the sleeves was another early creation.

“I felt like the varsity style has been around for decades, and no one has really tried to freak it or upgrade it or do anything new with it in all this time,” he said. “I wanted to take a stab at it.”

Mescudi drew a design in his sketchpad and that came out exactly as he wanted. He enjoys mixing fabrics in unexpected ways. There’s an overall made of sherpa, with tulle running down it, for instance.

“I’m always coming up with ideas,” he continued. “If I’m in Tokyo, I’m seeing all sorts of vibes. The fashion out there is totally inspiring.

“I am just a fan of fashion,” added Mescudi, who planned to go to the Sacai show.

“Chitose [Abe] is a new friend of mine,” he said of the brand’s designer. “We met recently when I was in Tokyo and we really hit it off. We’re actually working on something special. I can’t say exactly what it is.”

His goal is for MOTR to ultimately become a lifestyle brand. Meanwhile, Mescudi remains been busy in other domains. He has a cameo in the recently released movie “House Party,” and will appear as a dad in “Crater” from Disney Plus.

Mescudi will begin writing his memoir next month, but a dream is to direct his own films.

“It’s up there with creating this line,” said Mescudi. “Doing this has given me a load of confidence. I feel like I can do anything now. I’m just really inspired.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Hot Summer Bags

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kid Cudi Discusses Fashion and ‘Retro Future’ Vibes

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad