Kid Cudi Wears a Wedding Dress at the 2021 CFDA Awards

The rapper attended the awards ceremony in a custom look by California-based brand, ERL.

Kid Cudi at the 2021 CDFA
Kid Cudi and Zendaya at the 2021 CFDA Awards Lexie Moreland/WWD

Kid Cudi made an impact at the 2021 CFDA Awards in a custom look.

The rapper attended the awards ceremony dressed in a custom wedding dress from California-based fashion label, ERL. Kid Cudi walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with the brand’s designer, Eli Russell Linnetz.

Kid Cudi’s look consisted of a white lace dress with a full skirt and matching sheer lace gloves worn with a satin white tuxedo jacket with ivory lapels. He paired the look with crystal-embellished sneakers and a veil.

“Cudi’s ever-evolving style has such cultural relevance to me — it expresses how I view the world of ERL, which itself is an embodiment and celebration of the changing face of America,” Linnetz said in a statement. “He wears a custom wedding dress and veil that exemplify our aspirations to create more bespoke and tailored collections moving forward. I’m so grateful for his support.”

Kid Cudi at the 2021 CDFA Awards
Kid Cudi and Eli Russell Linnetz at the CFDA Fashion Awards Invision

Linnetz was nominated for American Emerging Designer of the Year alongside Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, Jameel Mohammed of Khiry, Kenneth Nicholson and Maisie Schloss of Maisie Wilen. The award ultimately went to Thompson.

Kid Cudi has regularly made an impact with his style. In April, the rapper performed during an episode of “Saturday Night Live” wearing a custom Off-White floral dress designed by Virgil Abloh. The dress was meant as an homage to Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, who wore a similar floral dress on the cover of Face magazine in 1993.

