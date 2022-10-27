KidSuper Set to Collaborate With Tommy Hilfiger

KidSuper, the buzzy New York-based brand created by Colm Dillane, has worked on co-branded product with everyone from Spaghettios and Modelo to Jägermeister and Puma. Now he’s prepping for its next collaboration — and it’s a big one: Tommy Hilfiger.

Dillane told WWD that he is working with the storied designer on a partnership project that he hopes will launch in the winter of 2024. He recently visited Hilfiger at the company’s massive archive in Brooklyn, New York, where they went through some of the brand’s most iconic products.

Dillane said in addition to the depth of the collection, he was impressed with the designer himself. “I was surprised he was a human,” he said of Hilfiger. “He was so personable.”

Although the collaboration is still a work in progress and won’t become reality for at least 17 months — “I could have two children in the time it takes when you work with a big company,” Dillane said with a laugh — he expects it will be menswear only.

Dillane, a New York City native, attended Brooklyn Technical High School and New York University before embracing fashion full time, although he started making T-shirts when he was in high school. Over the last few years, he has shown his collection during Paris Fashion Week and sells at Dover Street Market, Ssense, Selfridges, LuisaViaRoma and other high-profile stores. He was awarded the Karl Lagerfeld Special Jury Prize from LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in September 2021. He is close to finishing the renovation of a 10,000-square-foot building in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, that will serve as his studio as well as a gallery, recording studio and retail store. It will also house a soccer field, one of Dillane’s passions.