Seminal Edition of Kidswear Fair ‘Children’s Show’ to Be Held in New York

NEW YORK KIDS: Mini-mes are hitting New York City.

Trade show operator IGECO USA, the American branch of Deutsche Messe AG and Italian Exhibition Group, or IEG, has announced that it will host the seminal edition of the Children’s Show, a kidswear trade fair to be held in Manhattan on Feb. 11 and 12 next year.

Comprising about 60 exhibitors hailing from different countries and covering childrenswear across the spectrum, from clothing aimed at infants to toddlers and teenagers, the trade show will be flanked by talks and fashion shows.

According to market research company Statista the children’s apparel market is to hit revenues of $267.5 billion in 2023, largely driven by the U.S., which represents almost 20 percent of the business. The market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 2.46 percent until 2027.

“The show is geared at showcasing all different iterations of children’s fashion with a rich offering that will encompass also lifestyle and maternity products, both adjacent categories available in the best [kidswear] concept stores,” said show director Virginia Zingone, who hails from the Zingone children’s wear family company that she helped propel to international visibility.

Italian kidswear brands taking part in the trade shoe were selected by Ente Moda Italia, the Florence, Italy-based organization spearheaded by the Florence Center for Italian Fashion and by Sistema Moda Italia geared at promoting the international visibility of Italian brands on global markets.

“Today wholesale…has fundamental importance for small-and-medium-sized Italian fashion companies. To this end, trade shows and exhibitions are essential tools to effectively penetrate into an interesting but also complex market, such as the U.S.,” added Alberto Scaccioni, chief executive officer of Ente Moda Italia.

IGECO USA did not disclose the exact location in town but anticipated that the trade show will include recycled and reusable décor and has forged ties with local partners on the fair’s logistics.

Its organizers have a longstanding track record in trade fair management. Deutsche Messe was established in 1947 and organizes around 150 trade shows each year, while Italian Exhibition Group, listed on the Milan bourse, is the entity behind the Vicenza Oro jewelry trade fair, among others.