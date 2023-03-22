Kieran Fronts Zegna, Fear of God’s Show Plan, Elton John Takes Selfridges

KIERAN’S KICKS: Who more than a billionaire boy vying for prominence within his family company could be seen wearing Zegna’s Triple Stitch sneakers which, the company admits, exude “success and leadership”?

The Italian company has tapped “Succession” star Kieran Culkin, who plays the role of the irreverent and spoiled heir Roman Roy in the hit HBO series, as its global Triple Stitch ambassador.

The 40-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actor appears in campaign imagery shot against New York views inside a skyscraper’s condo or board meeting room that easily recalls the Waystar Royco tower where his “Succession” character’s family media conglomerate is headquartered.

Kieran Culkin stars in the Zegna Triple Stitch ad campaign. Courtesy of Zegna

Wearing tonal looks characterized by shirt jackets and pants in ivory white, rust and dark blue, Culkin matches them with different Triple Stitch sneakers in coordinating colors.

Since artistic director Alessandro Sartori introduced them in 2020, the casual shoes have become a blueprint for Zegna’s understated and soft-spoken luxury, with their minimal design, contrasting laces and lightweight flexible sole.

Attending the New York premiere of “Succession” on Monday, Culkin donned a midnight-blue tuxedo blazer paired with a black turtleneck and pants accessorized with an all-black version of the Triple Stitch shoes.

The series’ fourth season will premiere Sunday. — MARTINO CARRERA

LORENZO SETS A SHOW: Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo will hold his first fashion show April 19.

The venue will be The Hollywood Bowl, the famed outdoor music venue which last year celebrated its 100th anniversary. The landmark has hosted concerts by Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, The Rolling Stones, Diana Ross, Dolly Parton and many more, but has only once hosted a fashion show.

That was in 1993 when Calvin Klein staged a runway show with 350 models, 4,750 guests and a charity angle: the event raised $1 million for AIDS Project Los Angeles.

No other details were available about Lorenzo’s plans, or if the show will be open to the paying public as Klein’s was.

The luxury label founded in 2013 has been on an upward trajectory the past few months. On March 8, Alfred Chang, PacSun’s co-chief executive officer for 17 years, joined Fear of God as CEO. “Bringing on board the right CEO to further build the organization, culture and resources was critical at this stage of the brand’s trajectory,” Lorenzo said.

Jerry Lorenzo

In February, the brand took its first steps into retail with a pop-up shop opened in Hyundai Trade Center in Seoul. And in January, Fear of God introduced a buzzy collaboration with Birkenstock, a slide called the Los Feliz after the L.A. neighborhood.

Lorenzo follows his own fashion calendar, and introduced his last collection, titled “Eternal,” in April 2022. That lineup included precision-cut cashmere-wool Chesterfield coats, double-breasted “California” blazers with notch lapels, and tricot ones with light shoulder padding. His zip-front Harrington jackets, loose-pleated trousers and suede espadrilles had a bit of an 1980s “Miami Vice” throwback jam. “I still watch it all the time,” he said of the TV show.

There were also sweats, bombers, polos and other wardrobing elements in soothing gradations of concrete, gray-olive, charcoal and black, that fit together like pieces in a Tetris game, as he described it.

“It’s allowing the person to enter the room before the clothes,” he said. “But when you pay attention to what they have on it’s, oh, that’s beautiful.” — BOOTH MOORE

ROCKET SHOP: Selfridges Corner Shop is turning into an Elton John world.

The space is an homage to the British singer, who kicks off his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” U.K. tour on Thursday.

The Corner Shop features pieces from John’s archive, including a Nudie Cohn rhinestone suit and archival prints of the singer-songwriter onstage from his previous world tours.

The shop will be selling tour merchandise; eyewear from John’s eyewear brand, and Christopher Kane’s More Joy line, which has produced an exclusive collection of More Elton pieces.

Elton John at the Corner Shop. TIM CHARLES

Savile Row tailor Richard James has reissued Elton’s orange and pink polka dot suit from his 2001 “Got Milk?” ad campaign.

“We’ve been working closely with the teams at Selfridges and Bravado to create a unique experience that allows my fans to take a step into my world. I’m an avid shopper, so the bar has been set high and we’ve come up with something special that celebrates the things I love — fashion, vinyl, live music, food and some beautiful design,” said John in a statement.

The Elton candle from Cent.Ldn. Courtesy of Selfridges

Other brands such as KidSuper and FPM Milano have created exclusive product for the Corner Shop; Cent.Ldn has made an Elton-inspired candle; Moët & Chandon is doing limited-edition Champagne bottles, and ceramist ​​Laetitia Rouget is using Elton’s song titles on plates and more.

“I remember the day quite clearly, I took the call on my birthday and why wouldn’t I? It was for Elton John, a collaboration I dreamt about. As soon as his team began talking about the finale tour, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” said Hayley Mack, founder and CEO of Cent.Ldn.

“Elton’s boot has become an instantly recognisable element of his distinctive on stage attire, and so it was a natural choice to immortalise it as a candle, as an ode to his incredible career,” she added.

As part of the celebration, The Cinema at Selfridges will be hosting screenings of “Rocketman,” starring Taron Egerton.

According to reports, John has declined the invitation to perform at King Charles III’s coronation ceremony in May. John was a close friend of the late Princess Diana. — HIKMAT MOHAMMED

KATE DONS MCQUEEN: The Princess of Wales means business.

Kate Middleton was joined by executives from Unilever, Ikea, NatWest and Lego to talk about the importance of well-being in the workplace as part of her Shaping Us project, which is encouraging businesses across the country to train and help employees with their social and emotional welfare.

She wore a new crisp light ivory blazer from Alexander McQueen that retails for 1,945 pounds with Gianvito Rossi pumps and Asprey London hoop earrings that she’s previously worn.

The Princess of Wales wearing an Alexander McQueen blazer. Getty Images

The blazer is similar to the princess’ other Alexander McQueen blazer that she often wears when attending serious events, such as meeting with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness; a visit to London’s biggest rail station, Waterloo, with her husband Prince William for the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument, and the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Princess of Wales has been wearing British labels recently ahead of the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen.

For the St. Patrick’s Day parade in London last week, the princess wore a teal Catherine Walker coat dress with a matching hat from Jane Taylor London.

On March 13, Middleton wore a navy Erdem skirt suit printed with little white flowers with the Prince of Wales three feathers brooch and Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond earrings.

Alexander McQueen, the British brand behind her wedding dress in 2011, has become the most reliable choice for the princess when it comes to both her serious and more glamorous official duties. — H.M.

NORTHWARD: Veronica Beard has entered the Canadian market with its first retail store in Toronto.

The 1,800-square-foot Yorkville location, which opened Monday, offers the brand’s full ready-to-wear collection and staples such as the Dickey Jacket, scuba suiting and denim, as well as outerwear, dresses, jeans, tops, skirts, footwear and accessories.

The Toronto store marks Beard’s 23rd store globally — 21 stores in the U.S. and one each in Toronto and London.

The Toronto store has been decorated in partnership with cofounders and codesigners Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard and interior designer Carolina de Neufville, who has designed Beard’s stores in the past. They aimed to create a welcoming space where the brand comes to life and its community can connect.

There are leopard ottomans and drapery punctuating the space, as well as trapezium shell-shaped chairs sourced from Chairish that have been reupholstered in Pierre Frey leopard, a signature print for the brand.

“We are thrilled to be opening our second international store and enter this new phase of the business. Toronto has been key in our brick-and-mortar strategy. It is an incredible market for us and we’re so honored that our brand resonates with Canadian women,” said Swanson Beard.

Miele Beard added, “Toronto happens to be one of our favorite cities, with an energy unlike any other. We wanted VB Toronto to capture the distinct spirit of Veronica Beard as well the spirit of Toronto — warm, lived-in and inviting.” — LISA LOCKWOOD

NEW SIGNING: Sandra Amador has signed with The Wall Group.

The fashion stylist is a Los Angeles native who resides in New York. With 15 years of industry experience, her current clients include Lady Gaga, Austin Butler, Camila Morrone, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Sigourney Weaver and Adria Arjona. She’s worked in film and television, including styling Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” series.

Sandra Amador Courtesy of The Wall Group

“I’m thrilled to have joined The Wall Group,” Amador told WWD in a statement. “As a creative you have something to say, and the right team can guide and amplify that voice. I’m excited for the continuation of my journey and to expand the group of progressive and hardworking people I’m lucky to be around every day.”

Amador is a first-generation Mexican American and is “passionate about the advancement of minority communities within the fashion and entertainment industries,” notes her bio.

Amador rose as part of a stylist duo with Tom Eerebout, as well as a member of the House of Gaga, the pop star and actress’ creative team. A graduate of UCLA, she began as a fashion stylist assistant to Brandon Maxwell.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Sandra to The Wall Group,” offered Kate Stirling, senior vice president and managing director of The Wall Group. “Her creativity is inspiring and knows no bounds, and her passion for amplifying underrepresented voices makes her an undeniable force. We are looking forward to working alongside her to build upon and expand her impressive portfolio of work.”

Founded in 2000 by Brooke Wall, Endeavor (formerly WME-IMG) acquired the artist management and consulting agency in 2015. Its roaster includes industry leaders Karla Welch, Kate Young, Elizabeth Stewart, Daniel Martin, Chris Appleton, Hung Vanngo, Gucci Westman and Nai’vasha. — RYMA CHIKHOUNE