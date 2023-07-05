Kieran Culkin Hosts Zegna, Mr Porter Party in the Hamptons

Fashion’s pull east shows no signs of slowing. Brands from Chanel to Gucci and Isabel Marant have been setting up shop in the Hamptons this summer and last Friday evening, Zegna and Mr Porter were the latest to get in on the action. Zegna is the headliner of the latest installment of Mr Porter’s summer campaign, titled “Al Fresco,” a partnership that was celebrated Friday evening with a party at the LongHouse Reserve in East Hampton.

Zegna’s “Triple Stitch” shoe was the star of the night. Kieran Culkin, fresh off his “Succession” run, serves as “Triple Stitch” ambassador for Zegna and was the celebrity guest du jour, joining Net-a-porter president Alison Loehnis and Zegna creative director Alessandro Sartori as hosts for the night. Dede Lovelace spun music for guests who included Blake Abbie, Michael Avedon, Barton Cowperthwaite, SAINt JHN and more.

The Zegna casualwear collection is 28 pieces spanning across trousers, shorts, casual shirts, swim trunks and more; the “Triple Stitch” shoe is available exclusively at Mr Porter.

The Mr Porter overall summer campaign, called “Summer Stories,” is “a celebration of global summer style through a series of multifaceted chapters,” the brand says. It launched May 29 and will have a three month run through the summer, encompassing 125 different brands, eight of which are new to Mr Porter.