Champagne flowed at Lapérouse restaurant in Paris on Thursday night as Kilian Hennessy and guests celebrated additions to his brand’s Le Rouge Parfum collection of scented lipsticks.

Ellen von Unwerth lensed the campaign for the 10 new shades, coming in satin and in matte textures.

“The colors are super intense and stay a longtime on your lips,” she said. “Also, when you put them on, you actually want to eat them, because the smell is so lovely.”

Von Unwerth, who is working on a new issue of her Von magazine and has her photography exhibition “Devotion! 30 Years of Photographing Women” running at Fotografiska New York, said she has a soft spot for lipsticks that either enhance her natural lip color “or are red — Coca-Cola red.”

Model Iman Perez is partial to such diametrically opposed hues, too. Her campaign for Hermès has just come out, and she’s signed on with some acting agencies recently.

“I’d love to be able to be in a nice comedy or play a popular girl in an American school — classics,” she said, of what roles might be on her wish list.

After whizzing around to fashion shows, Perez loves to decompress by heading to the stables and seeing horses. She rode professionally until last year and is starting the sport up again.

“I’m going to ride at the Paris Eiffel Jumping [event], which is under the Eiffel Tower,” she revealed. “I’m really excited for that.”

Altogether, the Le Rouge Parfum collection will now count 16 shades in the two finishes. “I added a few more reds,” Hennessy explained. “Also more strawberry, brown, golden notes, and more very highly pigmented nudes.”

The latter was what Hennessy’s daughter, Savannah, was sporting, while his wife, Elisabeth Jones-Hennessy, wore Intoxicating Rouge in matte.

Upcoming for Le Rouge Parfum is liquid lipstick in extreme matte, slated for six months’ time, and a line for eyes, due in a year and a half.

“I was thinking: ‘What are the weapons of seduction of every woman beside perfume?’” Hennessy said. “I feel like you can seductively kill someone with a look — right?”

Other partygoers included Bruno Frisoni, wearing bright red trousers in a nod to lipstick, Elie Top, Hervé Van der Straeten, Cordelia De Castellane and Andrej Davidovic.