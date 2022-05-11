Kim Cattrall Named Face of Ole Henriksen

Ole Henriksen is tapping Kim Cattrall as the new face of the brand.

The Kendo-owned skin care company revealed on Wednesday that the “Sex and the City” actress is the new face of the brand, promoting its first body franchise, called Touch. The franchise includes two products: the BeamCream Smoothing Body Moisturizer and the Firmly Yours Dry Body Oil. The products retail for $38 and $42, respectively, and are available on the brand’s website as well as at Sephora.

“Kim exemplifies so much of what the Ole Henriksen brand stands for — exuding joy and confidence of living one’s truth,” Henriksen wrote on Instagram. “I feel lucky to have met Kim years ago when she would come into the Ole Henriksen Spa. She not only glows from the inside out, but is such an inspiring and powerful woman, who is perfect to help us launch our all-new body care collection meant for every body.”

For the campaign, Cattrall and Ole Henriksen are teaming to encourage customers to “get in touch with their body and enjoy infinitely more touchable skin,” according to the brand.

Cattrall’s Ole Henriksen campaign comes after the actress was tapped by Farfetch in March for the online retailer’s spring 2022 campaign. Cattrall appeared in the campaign, named the #YourChoiceYourFarfetch campaign, alongside actor Josh Hartnett and musicians María Isabel and Steve Lacy.

While Cattrall is best known for her beloved role as Samantha Jones in “Sex and the City,” the actress chose not to reprise her role in the HBO Max reboot, “And Just Like That,” which debuted in December. The reboot has been renewed for a second season and Cattrall is again not expected to participate.

