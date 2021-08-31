×
Michael Bastian Shines Light on Sportswear in First Brooks Brothers Collection

Business

Retailers Rethink Brick-and-Mortar Potential

Fashion

Live From New York, It’s Fashion Week

Kim Jones Joins 2021 LVMH Prize Jury

The artistic director of Fendi's women's collection joins an all-star lineup that includes Virgil Abloh, Marc Jacobs and Stella McCartney.

Kim Jones
Kim Jones Courtesy of Fendi

PARIS — Kim Jones, artistic director of women’s collections at Fendi, is the newest member to join the all-star panel of the LVMH Prize’s 2021 jury, it was announced on Instagram today.

The other jury members of this eighth edition are Virgil Abloh; Jonathan Anderson; Maria Grazia Chiuri; Marc Jacobs and Stella McCartney, as well as Delphine Arnault; Sidney Toledano, chairman and ceo of LVMH Fashion Group, and Jean-Paul Claverie, an adviser to LVMH chief Bernard Arnault and head of corporate philanthropy at the group. They were all on previous editions’ juries.

The jury members will be tasked with selecting the winners during a final round of the competition, which is slated to take place on Sept. 7 at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris.

The 2021 LVMH Prize jury
The 2021 LVMH Prize jury Courtesy of LVMH

Competing for the 2021 top gong and the Karl Lagerfeld Prize/Special Jury Prize are American designers Christopher John Rogers, Conner Ives and KidSuper designer Colm Dillane; British designer Bianca Saunders, who won this year’s Andam Prize; France’s Charles de Vilmorin; Colombian designer Kika Vargas; Lukhanyo Mdingi from South Africa; Albanian-born, London-based Nensi Dojaka, and China’s Rui Zhou, the designer behind the genderless Rui label.

This comes as this year’s finalists have been taking over the prize’s Instagram account for virtual question-and-answer sessions with the public, fielding questions through Stories about their inspirations, work methods and offering a glimpse behind the scenes in studios.

