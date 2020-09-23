WE ARE FAMILY: The set at Fendi suggested a domestic inspiration, curtains floating in the breeze and comfy white cotton sofas, and it was definitely a family affair for Silvia Venturini Fendi, as she took the time backstage to note that her family was attending the show: her mother Anna, and her children Giulio Cesare, Delfina and Leonetta.

“I like the idea that we are all still here, we are the biggest supporters of what we do and of the new Fendi because this is my family, but I always say that this is also my extended family,” said Venturini Fendi before the show, referring to the brand’s parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. “My daughters were here during the fittings and they follow me closely. They are a great source of inspiration and I think perhaps you can see that.”

The show casting also included a selection of related models, such as Edie and Olympia Campbell, Cecilia and Lucas Chancellor and Philippe and Dries Haseldonckx.

One new member of the extended family also attended: Kim Jones, who wished the designer well backstage. As reported earlier this month, Jones is joining Fendi to design its women’s ready-to-wear, while remaining at the creative helm of Dior Men.

Jones will work in tandem with Venturini Fendi, who has soldiered on as the main creative force and media figurehead following the death in February 2019 of Karl Lagerfeld, who had created furs and women’s ready-to-wear for the Roman house from 1965.

While front-row celebrities are expected to be few and far between this season given the travel restrictions, “Normal People” actor Paul Mescal succeeded in reaching Milan from London. And he couldn’t have been happier. “It’s been a busy few days and I am so excited. It’s a trip of firsts — my first-ever fashion show and my first time in Milan. I have done as much walking around as possible, it’s an amazing city,” he said.

It was also a short trip, though, as he was set to leave the next day to start filming Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut “The Lost Daughter” alongside Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson and Peter Sarsgaard. “It’s an amazing cast,” he said.