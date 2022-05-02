Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian is adding another standout Met Gala red carpet look to her style trajectory.

Kardashian arrived at Monday’s Met Gala wearing a vintage Bob Mackie jeweled beige dress with a white jacket. The look was a nod to Marilyn Monroe, as the iconic actress previously wore the dress to famously serenade President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday in 1962.

To further the homage, Kardashian dyed her hair a platinum blonde hue similar to the late actress’. She accessorized the look with Cartier Essential Lines earrings, which are made with 18-karat white gold and diamonds.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala Lexie Moreland for WWD

Kardashian walked the red carpet alongside her boyfriend, “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson. The couple, who’ve been dating since October, made their official red carpet debut on Saturday at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where Kardashian wore a high-neck, silver-sequined dress by Balenciaga.

The dress, which was created by costume designer Jean Louis and sketched by Mackie, is valued at over $10 million and features 6,000 hand-sewn crystals. Kardashian is the second person to ever wear the garment. Ripley’s Believe It or Not! acquired the gown at a Julien’s Auctions event in 2016 and will display the garment in Hollywood for a limited time starting Memorial Day weekend.

Known for her standout Met Gala red carpet looks, Kardashian’s vintage dress is a stark contrast from last year’s look, when she wowed spectators wearing a head-to-toe black Balenciaga look complete with a face mask.

Kardashian’s Met Gala style evolution is wide ranging, with looks like her polarizing floral-print Givenchy dress in 2013, her futuristic, silver-sequined Balmain gown in 2016 and her water droplet-inspired custom Mugler dress in 2019, among others.

For the first time, all of Kardashian’s sisters were in attendance with her at the Met Gala, as well as her mother Kris Jenner, who wore a Jackie Kennedy-inspired Oscar de la Renta dress. The Kardashian sisters all went with different styles for the Met Gala, with Kourtney Kardashian in Thom Browne, Khloé Kardashian in Moschino, Kendall Jenner in Prada and Kylie Jenner in Off-White.

READ MORE HERE:

