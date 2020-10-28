Kim Kardashian has come under fire after sharing images of her 40th birthday celebration with friends and family on a private island.

The reality TV star and founder of KKW Beauty and Skims posted photos from her milestone birthday celebration, for which she flew her close group of friends and family to a tropical locale to celebrate. Kardashian, whose birthday was on Oct. 21, posted several photos showing that her family members, including Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner were in attendance, as well as La La Anthony, Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick and others.

“After two weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” Kardashian wrote in part. “We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

In a report by Page Six, it was revealed that Kardashian spent $1 million on the trip, which was located on a private island in Tahiti. The celebration included under 30 guests at The Brando, a luxurious private island resort in French Polynesia.

Many were upset by Kardashian’s posts, saying they were tone-deaf nature amid the pandemic and the toll its taken.

The tone deafness of celebrities and influencers has been amplified during this pandemic. Whatever possessed Kim Kardashian to make an entire thread about her lavish birthday trip that with or without a pandemic 99.9% of people can’t afford is beyond me. — k. matt | kristyn (@kmatthewildcat) October 27, 2020

Are you that insensitive you don’t realise this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear? People are going to food banks not private islands. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) October 27, 2020

Others on Twitter, poked fun at Kardashian’s posts, giving them the meme treatment.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/GE9CE4ptfu — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time pic.twitter.com/EEa9fzECPE — Maureen Lee Lenker (@themaureenlee) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/vnPntHsKB8 — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/FRLaCSe11J — MoMA The Museum of Modern Art (@MuseumModernArt) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/f4b9I4u15o — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/Dmv8X6M0sb — Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time pic.twitter.com/aaUZKhmqFC — sophie thompson (@sophxthompson) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/HcNrQr6NYl — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/GFjPjofj6t — Chuck E. Cheese (@ChuckECheese) October 27, 2020

Kardashian has yet to respond to the backlash.

