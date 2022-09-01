Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign.

She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.

Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests.

Balenciaga built a giant snow globe for its fall runway show, the models leaning into the wind as they circled the stormy set. Creative director Demna had imagined an overheated world where winter would have to be simulated.

In addition to the still images are videos by Barcelona-based director Mau Morgó. These depict environments that quickly change seasons thanks to time-lapse photography.

Kardashian frequently wears Balenciaga. She accompanied Demna to the Met Ball in 2021, and walked the runway during the house’s couture show last July.

The reality TV star also scored the Instagram post with the most bang for its buck during couture week as she emerged from the Hôtel de la Marine in Paris wearing a sparkly Balenciaga couture gown and a black face shield. It garnered almost 2.5 million likes and generated $935,000 in Media Impact Value, according to data from Launchmetrics.

