Kim Kardashian Walks Balenciaga’s Couture Show Runway in Formfitting Dress and Pantaboots

The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur has long worked with the design house’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia.

Kim Kardashian lent her star power to the Balenciaga couture runway show.

The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur walked the runway of creative director Demna’s second couture show for the design house held at Balenciaga’s historic salon Wednesday morning in Paris.

Kardashian walked the runway wearing a formfitting, long-sleeved black dress with gloves. The look was similar to the monochromatic one-piece Balenciaga looks Kardashian has regularly worn over the last few months.

She was joined on the runway by several other celebrities and models, such as Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and more.

Kardashian walked the runway while her mother Kris Jenner and daughter North West sat front row watching the Balenciaga couture show.

Kardashian has regularly worked with Demna over the last few months, appearing in ad campaigns for Balenciaga in February. At last September’s Met Gala, Kardashian walked the red carpet in a head-to-toe black Balenciaga custom outfit complete with a face covering alongside the designer. She went on to wear a similar pink velvet one-piece look — minus the face covering — when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in October.

