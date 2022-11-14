Kim Kardashian Goes Barbiecore-pink in Balenciaga Cutout Dress for Baby2Baby Gala

Kim Kardashian arrived on the red carpet for the Baby2Baby gala on Saturday in West Hollywood, California, wearing a head-to-toe pink ensemble.

In honor of the gala, Kardashian wore a Balenciaga spring 2023 long-sleeved pink cutout dress accented with bows and a crisscross fabric neckline. The dress also had a long flowing train.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby gala presented by Paul Mitchell on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Balenciaga’s creative director Demna said his spring 2023 collection was “very me in terms of references, looks and silhouettes.” The runway show was known as the “mud show” because models walked through a muddy hole in the ground as their stage.

She accessorized with a pink micro bag, a pair of diamond stud earrings and diamond rings. She topped off the look with a pair of pointed-toe pink heels.

For makeup, Kardashian went for an elevated but minimalist evening look. She opted for a nude matte lip and a touch of mascara. She had her hair parted down the center and pulled back into a tight bun, with a single strand placed to the side of her face.

Kardashian was accompanied at the Baby2Baby gala by her mother Kris Jenner and her sister Kylie Jenner. The trio, along with sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, launched a holiday capsule collection with Judith Leiber in October.

Kardashian received the Giving Tree Award at this year’s Baby2Baby ceremony, which honors women in the public eye who have shown commitment to giving back to children in need across the globe. Filmmaker Tyler Perry presented Kardashian with the award.

Baby2Baby is a national nonprofit organization supporting children living in poverty and providing relief to families impacted by the U.S. baby formula shortage. The gala was presented by hair care company Paul Mitchell.