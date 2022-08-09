×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 9, 2022

Kim Kardashian Teams with Beats for Custom Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Collaboration in Skims-like Colors

The collection will be available for purchase online starting Aug. 16 and in stores Aug. 17.

Kim Kardashian is bringing her minimalistic touch to Beats for a collaboration.

The collection by the popular headphones brand and the multihyphenate star is the first custom collaboration for its Beats Fit Pro, meshing together function and functionality.

It includes three colorways, embracing three earthy and neutral tones such as Moon, Dune and Earth, shades that are prominent in her recently launched skin care line Skkn by Kim and Skims shapewear and clothing label.

Beats x Kim Kardashian Collection
A closer look at the Beats x Kim collaboration. Courtesy of Apple

“I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement,” Kardashian said. “This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.”

The Beats Fit Pros’ versatile hues and wingtip design provide a secure fit for the user to seamlessly transition throughout the day’s activities. It is the most advanced and innovative earphones style to date, with features such as active noise cancellation, transparency and adaptive EQ modes and the Apple H1 chip, among others.

Beats x Kim Kardashian Collection
Kim Kardashian for Beats x Kim collaboration. Courtesy of Apple

“Kim brought her signature minimalist style to the first Beats Fit Pro custom headphones,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “We’re excited to offer Beats’ most innovative headphones in a whole new, gorgeous color palette to music fans and fashion lovers alike.”

The Beats x Kim collection will be available for purchase online for $199.99 on Apple’s official website starting Aug. 16 and in select stores and exclusive resellers, such as Amazon, Ssense and Selfridges, starting Aug. 17.

