Kim Kardashian Is Rebranding KKW Fragrance

Kim Kardashian is continuing the relaunch of her beauty empire.

The realty TV star-turned-entrepreneur announced on Friday that she is shuttering her KKW Fragrance brand on May 1 and will be relaunching the brand at a yet to be revealed date.

“On May 1 at midnight, @kkwfragrance will be shutting down the website so that we can relaunch fragrance in the future under a brand new name — and under a new web store where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site,” Kardashian wrote in her Instagram Stories. “Fragrance, as many of you know, is deeply personal for me. I put my heart and soul into every bottle, and I’m so incredibly proud of every KKW Fragrance product and collaboration that we have launched since Crystal Gardenia in 2017.”

The news of KKW Fragrance’s relaunch comes after Kardashian shuttered her KKW Beauty brand in July, announcing at the time that she will be relaunching the brand in a similar fashion — under a new name and website.

At the time, it was speculated that Kardashian was rebranding in order to drop the “W” from the brand’s name due to her divorce proceedings from Kanye West. A source close to Kardashian told WWD that KKW Beauty’s rebrand has “nothing to do with dropping the ‘W’ from KKW.”

“Kim is still Kim Kardashian West and has not changed her legal name,” the source said in July. “The rebrand has been in the works for some time. Kanye actually helped Kim come up with the new name and the packaging. The innovative formulas and even the shopping experience of being able to shop all categories in beauty and cosmetics under one brand, one website has always been Kim’s vision from the beginning. She is incredibly excited about this next phase.”

Since then, Kardashian’s divorce from West has been finalized, and she has dropped “West” from her legal name.

KKW Beauty and Fragrance’s rebrands come after Kardashian made a deal with Coty Inc. in June — a licensing deal for $200 million for a 20 percent stake in Kardashian’s beauty brands. When Kardashian’s beauty brand relaunches, it is expected she will introduce skin care to her brand’s offerings.

For the next month, KKW Fragrance’s products will be 40 percent off on the brand’s website.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and love these last few years,” she continued in the post. “I cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey — I promise I won’t be gone for too long.”

