A Closer Look at Kim Kardashian’s Custom Balenciaga Tape Outfit

Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga have broken the internet once more.

On Sunday, the Skims founder attended the Paris-based luxury fashion label’s fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week in a custom look that required yellow caution tape.

Kardashian documented the process, showing herself wearing a signature black catsuit by Balenciaga before wrapping herself in yellow caution tape with the label’s logo all over her body, including her shoes. The bag that she wore was also from the brand and covered in the same tape. She topped off the look with small sunglasses.

The businesswoman took videos and photos of the process and posted them on her social media channels, including documenting that she was carefully cut out of the outfit after the show so that it could be preserved in her archive.

“Caution ⚠️ @Balenciaga ⚠️⚠️⚠️,” Kardashian captioned one of her tweets.

Kardashian also posed for pictures with the label’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, who wore a shirt with the Ukrainian flag to spotlight the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which his fall 2022 Balenciaga show also addressed head-on.

Guests arriving at the giant exhibition hall on the fringes of Paris discovered oversize T-shirts the colors of the Ukrainian flag on every seat, and a note card from Demna, whose family fled the civil war in Georgia in 1993. “And I became a forever refugee,” he declared. Current headlines “triggered the pain” of that past trauma, making fashion week seem such an “absurdity” that he seriously considered calling the show off.

For years, Kardashian and Gvasalia have worked together for numerous occasions, such as the 2021 Met Gala, in which the KKW Beauty founder went viral for wearing an all-black head-to-toe suit, and her hosting debut for “Saturday Night Live,” where she wore multiple outfits by the Spanish-French luxury fashion house.

Last month, Kardashian also fronted an advertising campaign for Balenciaga, cementing herself as a walking billboard for the brand.

