Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and More Walk Balenciaga Couture Show

The celebrities helped unveil creative director Demna Gvasalia’s second couture collection for the design house.

Kim Kardashian and North West arrive
Kim Kardashian and North West arrive at a restaurant on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. GC Images

Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia looked to several of his famous friends to help unveil his second couture collection for the design house.

Gvasalia tapped Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and others to walk the runway for the Balenciaga couture show held Wednesday morning in Paris. The couture show took place at Balenciaga’s historic salon.

The Balenciaga couture runway was just as star-studded as its front row, which saw guests including Kris Jenner and her granddaughter North West, Alexa Demie, Offset and many others.

Kardashian, whose worked closely with Gvasalia over the last year, regularly wearing the designer’s creations, walked the runway wearing a formfitting, long-sleeve black dress complete with gloves. The look is similar to the monochromatic pieces the reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur has been wearing for her public appearances in recent months.

Grammy-winning musician Dua Lipa walked the runway wearing a one-shoulder, bright yellow minidress that was complemented with a lengthy train, while Kidman wore a light-reflecting silver dress also featuring a long train.

For Campbell and Hadid, the models were dressed in a voluminous black ballgown and a green satin evening gown, respectively.

Gvasalia regularly makes an impact with his runway shows. Most recently, his Balenciaga spring 2022 runway show was set up like a movie premiere, and he debuted a 10-minute bespoke episode of “The Simpsons,” where the animated characters wore his Balenciaga creations.

READ MORE HERE: 

Balenciaga Is Opening a ‘Couture Store’ in Paris

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s New Ad Campaign 

Balenciaga, Olivier Rousteing for Jean Paul Gaultier Among Highlights of All-physical Paris Couture

