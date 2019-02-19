Kim Kardashian is over fast-fashion retailers knocking off her designer looks.

On Sunday, Kardashian attended the Hollywood Beauty Awards wearing a vintage — and quite revealing — Mugler dress. In less than 24 hours, the dress appeared on fast-fashion retailer Fashion Nova, ready for pre-order.

Kardashian, who routinely has her designer wares copied by fast-fashion retailers, broke her silence on the matter. She took to both her Instagram Stories and Twitter on Tuesday to express her disapproval of brands that plagiarize these designer looks and to address rumors that she secretly works with these retailers to issue copies of her looks.

It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019

I’ve watched these companies profit off my husband’s work for years and now that it’s also affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019

Only two days ago, I was privileged enough to wear a one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress and in less than 24 hours it was knocked off and thrown up on a site – but it's not for sale. You have to sign up for a waitlist because the dress hasn’t even been made to sell yet. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019

This is a way to get people to sign up for their mailing list and make people believe there is some kind of relationship between me and this fashion site. There is not. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019

My relationships with designers are very important to me. It's taken me over a decade to build them and I have a huge amount of respect for the amount of work that they put into bringing their ideas to life. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019

I often plan for weeks, sometimes months, and even a year in advance, and I’m grateful for every fashion moment those designers and their dresses have helped me create. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019

So, as always, don’t believe everything you read and see online. I don’t have any relationships with these sites. I’m not leaking my looks to anyone, and I don’t support what these companies are doing. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019

While Kardashian didn’t call out the Fashion Nova replica specifically, the fast-fashion retailer put out its own statement on the issue on Instagram, stating: “Fashion Nova is an ultra-fast-fashion brand that is capable of executing design within hours and believes in fairness in pricing. We strive to offer our customers affordable leading trends. We respect the fashion community and work with a variety of vendors, designers, influencers and celebrities to keep our style offering fresh and relevant. Kim Kardashian West is one of the top fashion icons in the world that our customers draw inspiration from. However, we have not worked with Kim Kardashian West directly on any of her projects, but have been driven by her influential style.”

Fashion Nova’s replica of the Mugler dress, called “Winning Beauty Cut Out Gown,” is still available on the retailer’s site for pre-order, listed for $49.99.

