Major celebrities are freezing their social media activity in support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign.

Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lawrence, Naomi Campbell and others have revealed they’re participating in the latest boycott from the campaign, which calls for the stars to halt all activity on and Instagram on Wednesday to protest the spread of hate speech and misinformation on the social media platforms.

“I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and ,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram, sharing an image from the campaign, “but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation — created by groups to sow division and split America apart — only to take steps after people are killed. Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be ‘freezing’ my Instagram and FB [sic] account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit.”

The #StopHateForProfit campaign — which was created by several civil rights organizations such as Color of Change and the NAACP, among others — gained traction in June when major companies and brands paused their advertising spending with Facebook over the social media company’s reluctance to address the spread of racist rhetoric and misinformation on its platforms. Fashion brands and companies such as Adidas, Beiersdorf, Birchbox, Eddie Bauer, Eileen Fisher, Henkel, Levi’s, Lululemon, Madewell, Reebok, Unilever and more all pledged their support for the boycott, pulling their advertising from Facebook throughout July.

Other celebrities participating in Wednesday’s social media freeze are Katy Perry, Amy Schumer, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, Mark Ruffalo, Sacha Baron Cohen, Ashton Kutcher and others.

View Gallery Related Gallery Timo Weiland Men’s Spring 2021

Facebook ignores hate & disinformation on their site. This is not an “operational mistake.” It is a deliberate decision to put profits over people and democracy. Tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. https://t.co/7TSovLMug2 pic.twitter.com/lJts6Ampgp — Jennifer Lawrence – Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) September 14, 2020

Misinformation can be harmful. It’s up to us to do our research and make sure what we’re sharing is correct information. It’s up to Facebook and other social platforms to stop the amplification of hate and the undermining of democracy. #StopHateForProfit. https://t.co/BY2kGrYl7B — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 15, 2020

The only thing more terrifying than Mark Zuckerberg surfing in whiteface… Is the white supremacy and lies Facebook spreads every day. This Weds Sept 16 I’m freezing my Instagram to tell Mark to #StopHateForProfit. Who’s in?! pic.twitter.com/nM5VB9YVZd — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) September 14, 2020

Facebook claims they address hate, yet they continue to look the other way as racist, violent groups and posts sow division and split America apart – only taking steps after people are killed. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/AfO70nEEo8 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 14, 2020

Read more here:

A Lot of Companies Increased Facebook Ad Spending Amid Boycott

Facebook Releasing New Civil Rights Audit After Ad Boycott Meeting

Facebook’s Civil Rights Auditor Calls Recent Decisions ‘Painful’

WATCH: Black Unison: Voices of Makeup Artists