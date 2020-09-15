Major celebrities are freezing their social media activity in support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign.
Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lawrence, Naomi Campbell and others have revealed they’re participating in the latest boycott from the campaign, which calls for the stars to halt all activity on Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday to protest the spread of hate speech and misinformation on the social media platforms.
“I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram, sharing an image from the campaign, “but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation — created by groups to sow division and split America apart — only to take steps after people are killed. Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be ‘freezing’ my Instagram and FB [sic] account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit.”
The #StopHateForProfit campaign — which was created by several civil rights organizations such as Color of Change and the NAACP, among others — gained traction in June when major companies and brands paused their advertising spending with Facebook over the social media company’s reluctance to address the spread of racist rhetoric and misinformation on its platforms. Fashion brands and companies such as Adidas, Beiersdorf, Birchbox, Eddie Bauer, Eileen Fisher, Henkel, Levi’s, Lululemon, Madewell, Reebok, Unilever and more all pledged their support for the boycott, pulling their advertising from Facebook throughout July.
Other celebrities participating in Wednesday’s social media freeze are Katy Perry, Amy Schumer, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, Mark Ruffalo, Sacha Baron Cohen, Ashton Kutcher and others.
