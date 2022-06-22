Kim Kardashian Demonstrates Her Skkn Brand Facial Technique to Jimmy Fallon & Talks 8-Step Skin Care Routine

Kim Kardashian is continuing to promote her personal skin care routine.

The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Tuesday night while promoting her new Skkn by Kim skin care brand. Kardashian talked about how the brand and its nine products reflect her own daily skin care routine.

Kim Kardashian during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on June 21, 2022. Todd Owyoung/NBC

“This is my daily face routine,” Kardashian said. “There’s nine products, but you’ll use eight in the morning and then you’ll substitute one of them for a night serum. So, you use really eight at one time. Here’s the thing, people want an easy, quick fix. Even people were telling me to launch with like three products and that’s just not what I use for my skin care routine, so it does take a lot of work and I formulated this all with the most amazing chemists and facialists and I’ve learned so much. I worked so hard on it and the science will back up all of the ingredients in the formulas.”

Kim Kardashian during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Skkn by Kim officially launched on Tuesday, marking Kardashian’s reentry into the beauty world after shuttering her KKW Beauty brand last year and her KKW Fragrance brand this April. According to the brand, Kardashian formulated the products based on her 15-year journey battling psoriasis. The brand offers a toner, an exfoliator, a hyaluronic acid serum, a vitamin C8 serum, a face cream, an eye cream, oil drops and a night oil.

When Kardashian first shuttered KKW Beauty to rebrand, it was speculated that she was doing so to drop the “W” from the brand’s name given her divorce proceedings from Kanye West. At the time, a source close to the brand confirmed to WWD that was not the case.

“Kim is still Kim Kardashian West and has not changed her legal name,” the source said. “The rebrand has been in the works for some time. Kanye actually helped Kim come up with the new name and the packaging. The innovative formulas and even the shopping experience of being able to shop all categories in beauty and cosmetics under one brand, one website has always been Kim’s vision from the beginning. She is incredibly excited about this next phase.”

As of March, Kardashian and West’s divorce has been finalized and the former has dropped “West” from her legal name. Since the fall, Kardashian has been dating former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson.

Kardashian also spoke about Skkn by Kim’s aesthetic with Fallon, stating: “It is unisex. I wanted it to be very masculine at the same time. Just I love how it looks on my counter, and I don’t have a lot out on my counter. Everything is really minimal, but I wanted my packaging and my skin care to be able to sit on my counter and just look beautiful.”

