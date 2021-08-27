Reports: Kim Kardashian West Wears Balenciaga Wedding Dress at ‘Donda’ Listening Event

Kanye West appears to have enlisted soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian West for his recent “Donda” listening event.

Multiple outlets report that Kardashian West appeared alongside the rapper at Chicago’s Solider Field Thursday night, where he held his latest listening event for his upcoming album. The event was livestreamed, where viewers saw what appeared to be Kardashian West dressed in a Balenciaga fall 2021 couture wedding dress with a long veil covering her face.

The sartorial choice, while especially notable considering the couple’s current divorce proceedings, is not completely random given that West enlisted Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia as creative director for his “Donda” release events. West himself has worn pieces from the designer’s Balenciaga collections for his other “Donda” listening events, including a studded black jacket from the Balenciaga fall 2020 collection.

Kardashian West, who previously attended West’s “Donda” listening events with their four children, hasn’t posted anything from last night’s event, however, her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner posted multiple Instagram Stories of the livestream.

It was reported that Kardashian West filed for divorce from West in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The couple has four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

West has held two other “Donda” listening events this summer, both at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where it was reported he was living while finishing the album. “Donda” is West’s 10th studio album and is named after his late mother, who died in 2007.

