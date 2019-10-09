HIT THE LIGHTS: The Kim Kardashian-Kanye West combo will be upping the wattage at the Fashion Group International’s upcoming Night of Stars. The Wests will hand over the Superstar award to Rick Owens at the Oct. 24 gala.

Like his wife, the 21-time Grammy winner West is no stranger to Owens. When the rapper-producer-designer first teamed up with Adidas, Owens was already an established collaborator with the brand, although he has since parted ways with it. Kardashian West, meanwhile, is clearly a fan, having worn a two-piece Rick Owens ensemble to accept her Influencer award at last year’s CFDA Awards.

Other presenters will include actress and activist Laverne Cox, who will present the “Trailblazer” award to Iman; Harold Koda, the former leader of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, will honor Ralph Rucci with the Fashion Legend award; supermodel and Every Mother Counts founder Christy Turlington will give Donna Karan the Humanitarian award, and Martha Stewart will honor Interior Design winner Delphine Krakoff.

In addition to serving as co-chair with the International Fashion Syndicate’s Marylou Luther, Elle’s editor in chief Nina Garcia will present the Fashion Star award to Brandon Maxwell. Garcia and the New York designer are familiar faces on Bravo’s “Project Runway.” Hearst Magazines will be back as the lead sponsor, with additional support from newcomer American Airlines, International Flavors and Fragrances, the Movado Group Foundation and Arcade Beauty. FGI president Maryanne Grisz said, “Our awardees represent many points of view and approaches in today’s modern industry, all with vision and intention.”

Additional presenters include Grace Coddington for Beauty winner Gucci Westman; cradle-to-cradle designer and architect William McDonough will honor Sustainability winner International Flavors and Fragrances; actress Nell Campbell will give the award to Brand Heritage winner Jonathan Adler. Adler’s husband Simon Doonan will return to serve as emcee for the event, and fashion illustrator Ruben Toledo has created the exclusive artwork for the commemorative journal.

With FGI in the process of reestablishing its foundation, the Night of Stars program will include special acknowledgements, including a tribute for Toledo’s wife Isabel, who died in August. Ruben Toledo is expected to be on hand, when the late designer is remembered for her years of dedication to FGI. The occasion may be doubly bittersweet for some as it will the first one since the death of FGI’s longtime president and chief executive officer Margaret Hayes.