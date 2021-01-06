Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly heading for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

Multiple outlets reported Tuesday night that Kardashian is preparing to file for divorce with celebrity attorney Laura Wasser. The reports come after months of rumors that the couple was living separate lives following West’s unsuccessful presidential campaign.

West’s bid for the presidency was a tumultuous one. The rapper-turned-fashion designer began his campaign with a rally in South Carolina in July where he made several controversial statements, such as asserting Harriet Tubman did not actually free slaves and that he almost killed his daughter.

Shortly after the rally, West posted many tweets about his marriage and family, including that he’s been trying to divorce Kardashian since 2018 when she met with rapper Meek Mill during a criminal justice reform summit.

“I’ve been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform,’” West wrote in the tweet, which has since been deleted. “Meek is my man and was respectful That’s my dog Kim was out of line I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya’ll ain’t listen to MJ and now ya’ll believe them???”

He also called his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, “Kris-Jong-Un” in another tweet.

View Gallery Related Gallery Men’s Spring 2021 Fashion Collections: The Great Outdoors

Kardashian responded to West’s tweets and the public outcry that followed with a statement on her Instagram Stories, writing: “as many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”

She then asked her followers for compassion and understanding for her husband.

While neither Kardashian nor West has spoken publicly about the divorce rumors, their separation would be one of the biggest in the celebrity world given each star’s many assets.

Kardashian has successfully transitioned herself from a reality TV star to a business mogul thanks to her three flourishing businesses — KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and Skims, which have become major players in the fashion and beauty industries.

Kardashian recently closed her deal with Coty Inc. on Tuesday to sell 20 percent of her beauty business for $200 million. The deal includes plans to expand the brand into skin care, hair care, personal care and nail products in the next few years.

West has also long been a fixture in the fashion industry, most notably for his Yeezy fashion label created with Adidas. West has hosted several fashion shows for the label — including his highly criticized Yeezy Season 4 show at Roosevelt Island in 2016 — and it was reported that the line would cross $1 billion in sales in 2019. Last year he also signed a 10-year deal with Gap Inc. to develop a Yeezy Gap line of apparel that is planned to launch some time in the first half of 2021. West subsequently stirred controversy by demanding that he should be given a board seat at both Gap Inc. and Adidas, which neither company responded to.

The couple owns a $40 million home in Calabasas, Calif., and a four-bedroom house next door. West also owns a $15 million ranch in Wyoming, which the family has regularly stayed at.

Kardashian and West were married in 2014 in an opulent ceremony held in Florence, Italy. They have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Read more here:

A Look at the Kardashian-Jenner-West Fashion and Beauty Empire

Yeezy Beauty? Kanye West Is Eyeing the Category

Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash for 40th Birthday Celebration

WATCH: Kanye West’s Speech at Fashion Group International’s Awards Ceremony