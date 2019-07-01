Kim Kardashian has responded to the backlash against her Kimono brand.

After being criticized of cultural appropriation over the name of her shapewear brand, which she revealed on Tuesday, Kardashian has announced she will be launching the brand under a new name. The reality TV star shared the news Monday in a series of tweets, stating: “My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name.”

Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. pic.twitter.com/IB5cto7Mlj — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

A launch date has yet to be revealed — and will likely now be pushed back due to the rename — however Kardashian’s initial announcement showed her line of skin tone-colored shapewear has been 15 years in the works. The brand’s imagery — which was photographed by artist Vanessa Beecroft — shows styles like bras, underwear, bodysuits and a one-leg bike short available in nine shades and in sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL.

Kardashian has been met with harsh criticism in the week since revealing the Kimono brand, most notably by the mayor of Kyoto, Daisaku Kadokawa, who wrote an open letter on Friday asking her to drop the trademark because the brand name is culturally insensitive.

The brand’s Instagram and accounts are still running under the handles @kimono and @kimonobody, respectively.

