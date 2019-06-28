The backlash on Kim Kardashian’s Kimono brand continues.

The mayor of Kyoto, Daisaku Kadokawa, issued a statement to Kardashian on Friday asking her to drop the trademark of Kimono for her new shapewear brand, which she revealed on Tuesday.

“Kimono is a traditional ethnic dress fostered in our rich nature and history with our predecessors’ tireless endeavors and studies,” he writes in the letter. “It is a culture that has been cherished and passed down with care in our living. Also, it is a fruit of craftsmanship and truly symbolizes sense of beauty, spirits and values of the Japanese.”

He goes on to write that the city is aiding in Japan’s initiatives to get “Kimono Culture” registered to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list because the rich culture and heritage behind the garment shouldn’t be monopolized.

Kadokawa then asks Kardashian to visit Kyoto to experience the “Kimono culture” and better understand his sentiments expressed in the letter.

The mayor’s open letter is just one of many criticisms toward Kardashian’s new line. Many on social media have accused the reality TV star and beauty mogul of cultural appropriation over the shapewear brand.

