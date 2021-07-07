Kim Kardashian is changing things up with her KKW Beauty brand.

The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that she is shutting down her cosmetics brand on Aug. 1 and will be rebranding.

“On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look,” read a statement from Kardashian. “I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned.”

The rebrand is part of Kardashian’s deal with Coty Inc., which signed a licensing deal for $200 million for a 20 percent stake in KKW Beauty and Fragrance in June 2020. Through the deal, Kardashian stated she would expand into other beauty categories, such as skin care, hair care, personal-care products and nails.

The news follows that of Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner, who revealed earlier this month that she is relaunching her Kylie Cosmetics company to include vegan formulas and new packaging. Jenner also signed a deal with Coty Inc. in November 2019, where the company paid $600 million for a 51 percent stake in Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner’s rebrand is launching on July 15.

Kardashian has not yet revealed a date for the rebrand’s launch. All KKW Beauty products are now priced at 20 to 75 percent off on the website until Aug. 1.

