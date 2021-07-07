Kim Kardashian West is not rebranding her KKW Beauty brand to drop the “W” from the brand’s name despite filing for divorce from Kanye West earlier this year.

A source close to Kardashian West and the brand confirmed that the rebrand, which she announced on social media on Tuesday, has “nothing to do with dropping the ‘W’ from KKW.”

“Kim is still Kim Kardashian West and has not changed her legal name,” the source said. “The rebrand has been in the works for some time. Kanye actually helped Kim come up with the new name, the packaging, the formulas and even the shopping experience of being able to shop all categories in beauty and cosmetics under one brand, one website [which] has always been Kim’s vision from the beginning. She is incredibly excited about this next phase.”

Kardashian West announced the KKW Beauty rebrand on the brand’s social media channels, posting a statement that read in part: “On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look. I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned.”

The rebrand is part of Kardashian West’s deal with Coty Inc., which signed a licensing deal for $200 million for a 20 percent stake in the KKW Beauty and Fragrance brands in June. According to Kardashian West’s statement, the KKW Beauty brand is discounting all of its products between 20 and 75 percent until the website shutters on Aug. 1.

Kardashian West filed for divorce from Kanye West this February after nearly seven years of marriage. It was speculated then that Kardashian West might have plans to change the name of her namesake brands once the divorce was finalized.

KKW Beauty and Kardashian West have not commented further on what the rebrand will entail, the new brand name or relaunch date.

