Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are uniting their beauty empires once again.

The sisters, who run KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics, respectively, are teaming up to create a fragrance under Kardashian’s KKW Fragrance brand. Kardashian and Jenner revealed the collaboration during the season premiere of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on Sunday night.

In a scene, Kardashian and Jenner meet to test out various scents housed in small Givaudan bottles (Givaudan is the fragrance manufacturer behind the KKW Fragrance line). While the scent itself is unclear, the beauty moguls are keen on housing the fragrance in a hot pink, lip-shaped bottle, presumably to give a nod to Jenner’s signature pout.

“What we found online is that this [bottle size] looks obviously better on your counter, and I feel like it’s even cuter for people to take [pictures] like this,” Kardashian said about the bottle shape, placing it over her mouth to demonstrate.

It’s also unclear how many fragrances will be released for the collaboration; however, Kardashian typically launches scents in trios.

This isn’t the first time the two sisters have teamed up for a beauty collaboration. Before Kardashian launched KKW Beauty, she created a crème lipstick set with Kylie Cosmetics in April 2017, which reportedly earned $13.5 million upon launch.

Jenner has also teamed with sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian for makeup collaborations for Kylie Cosmetics and collaborated with her mother, Kris Jenner, for a makeup collection released on Mother’s Day last year. Jenner also has a contemporary fashion line created in collaboration with her sister Kendall Jenner, called Kendall + Kylie.

