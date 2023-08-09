Kim Kardashian Fronts Marc Jacobs Fall 2023 Campaign

Kim Kardashian is ready for her close-up.

On Tuesday, the Marc Jacobs brand cleared its Instagram photo grid before posting a close-up image of the multihyphenate entrepreneur’s face — a teaser of the designer’s fall 2023 global advertising campaign featuring Kardashian as its face.

Jacobs has plenty of experience casting pop culture icons for his advertising campaigns — who can forget Victoria Beckham peeking out of a giant Marc Jacobs shopping bag in 2008; Kate Moss reviving her ‘90s-era pink hair in 2022, or early 2000s icons Jessica Stam, Paris Hilton, Ashanti, Ashlee Simpson and Selma Blair celebrating the re-edition of his Stam bag in 2023? The same can be said for Marc Jacobs Beauty and Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ viral advertising, most recently featuring rapper Ice Spice.

Kim Kardashian for Marc Jacobs fall 2023. Tyrone Lebon

Adding Kardashian — who sat front row at the designer and Kim Jones’ collaborative New York Fashion Week Fendi show and is fresh off of her brand Skims’ $4 billion valuation — to this mix will surely create another viral fashion moment for the brand.

Styled by longtime collaborator Alastair McKimm and photographed by Tyrone Lebon, Kardashian is shown against an inflatable set by Los Angeles-based creative studio Playlab. Within the images, the Skims founder dons a selection of Jacobs’ fall 2023 fashions filled with “a fresh mix of tactile textures, oversized silhouettes, and polka dot prints, first conceptualized for the Marc Jacobs Runway, now reimagined for the everyday wardrobe,” a statement from the brand said.

Kim Kardashian for Marc Jacobs fall 2023. Tyrone Lebon

In one image, Kardashian leans against a giant, blown-up inflatable sculpture of the designer’s signature Kiki Ankle Boot, wearing a matching black polka dot coat and skirt, black leather gloves while donning the same pair of white Kiki boots with a black corset, pencil skirt and black-and-white polka dot accessories (gloves, handbag) in another.

Throughout the global advertising campaign, Kardashian shows off the brand’s classic The Tote Bag (while wearing a black tailored denim jacket against a backdrop of silver metallic balloons) and introduces new bag shapes, The Sack Bag and The Curve bag — all of which will be available at Marc Jacobs stores and via the brand’s e-commerce.